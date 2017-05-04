She Don Get Belle! See Adesua Baby Bump, as she poses with Banky W
Wedding Party Star, Banky W shared pictures of some scene from the part two of the movie. Banky W who married Adesua Etomi in the first part of the movie, shared a picture of an heavily pregnant Adesua Etomi, and other picture of other cast such as RMD, Eyinna Nwigwe. Source: Instagram
