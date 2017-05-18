She Leads Africa launches accelerator for women-run businesses

She Leads Africa a social enterprise dedicated to supporting young African women and their journey towards professional success through online content and offline programs has just opened applications for 2017 She Leads Africa Accelerator, a 3-month program designed to identify, support and fund the next generation of Nigeria’s brightest entrepreneurs.

SLA’s 2017 Accelerator will take place in 4 locations across Nigeria – Abuja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, and Kaduna.

The 2017 Accelerator will consist of 1-week residencies in the four locations where entrepreneurs will receive training from the SLA team and business leaders and experts. During these residencies, entrepreneurs will be focused on business strategy, growth, marketing, finance, and distribution. They will also receive a host of on and offline training as well as an opportunity to pitch their business to national and international investors.

Fresh Direct’s founder and 2016 class winner, Angel Adelaja, said “This was like a condensed Masters Program. I am so different now and our company is thinking and strategizing differently.”

This 2017 SLA Accelerator is run in partnership with the Work in Progress! Alliance – a consortium of Oxfam, Butterfly Works, and VC4A focused on driving job creation and youth employment in Nigeria. The Kaduna Agribusiness cohort is sponsored by OCP.

Entrepreneurs interested in applying should visit SheLeadsAfrica.org/accelerator for more information and apply. Submissions close on 25 June 2017 at 11:59 pm WAT.

The post She Leads Africa launches accelerator for women-run businesses appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

