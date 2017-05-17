Pages Navigation Menu

She Leads Africa Opens Applications for 2017 She Leads Africa Accelerator | Find Out How to Enter

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

She Leads Africa has just opened applications for the 2017 She Leads Africa Accelerator, a 3-month program designed to identify, support and fund the next generation of Nigeria’s brightest entrepreneurs. SLA’s 2017 Accelerator will take place in 4 locations across Nigeria – Abuja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, and Kaduna. The 2017 Accelerator will consist of […]

The post She Leads Africa Opens Applications for 2017 She Leads Africa Accelerator | Find Out How to Enter appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

