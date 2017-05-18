She Must Be Brought Back To Nigeria – Moji Olaiya’s Daughter Insists

It’s an Islam Custom for the the body of a dead person to be buried the same day they die, except of course they died at night.

“Leaving a corpse for long before burying is a way of suffering the dead and increasing the pains of their loved ones because the more they see their loved one lying lifelessly, the more they feel bad.” an Islamic teacher, Ustaz Mhikail Shittu has said.

But, Moji Olaiya’s 20-year-old daughter, Adun, is having none of that as she insists that her mother’s corpse be brought back for burial in Nigeria, after her death in Canada.

Late Actress, Moyi Olaiya was practising Islam before her sad demise, the actress converted to Islam as an adult, and certain members of her family are suggesting that she be interred today according to Muslim rites.

According to reports, Adun disagreed, Family members had to usher her into a secluded room to calm her down, though, the grieving young lady kept repeating that she wants to see her mother.

‘She must be brought back,’ Adun said. ‘I don’t care what anybody says, I just want my mother’s body’.

It could, however, be difficult to bury her the same day as internments are costly in developed countries.

In Canada where she died, funeral costs can rise as high as $15,000. Flying her body back on the other hand could cost around half that figure.