Sheebah Karungi looks stunning in new photo shoot

Sheebah Karungi stunned in her recent photo shoot.

The “Nkwatako” hitmaker recently had a special water shoot at Cassia Lodge in Buziga.

In the photos, she sports a sequined leotard as she poses next to a swimming pool. She completes her look with clear thigh-high boots.

The Team No Sleep queen hired Rwanda-based NIB Studios for the shoot.

Here are some photos from the shoot.

