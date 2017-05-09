Sheffield United Re-sign Former Striker Ched Evans

Sheffield United have announced that they have re-signed Ched Evans on a three-year deal.

Ched Evans scored 48 goals for the Blades between 2009 and 2012 before he was convicted of rape, which led to the club releasing the Welshman.

However, after spending two-and-a-half years in prison, Evans was found not guilty after a retrial and he subsequently signed for Chesterfield for the 2016-17 season .

The 28-year-old told the club’s official website: “I am delighted to be back. I still feel I have plenty to prove in football both at club and international level and I believe I can achieve those goals at United, playing in front of the terrific fans whose support I have always appreciated.

“I am very grateful to Chesterfield, the board and football management for giving me an opportunity to return to the game. It is just disappointing that it has come in season which has seen the club suffer relegation. I would like to thank the Chesterfield fans who made me feel so welcome.”

Evans scored five goals in 25 appearances in League One this season.

