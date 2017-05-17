Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shehu of Borno blasts ex-ministers of power for not connecting state to national grid

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

SHEHU OF Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai El- Kanemi has expressed dissatisfaction with the past and present Ministers of Power for their inability to connect about 10 local government areas of the state to the national grid. The Shehu stated this when the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, represented by the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.