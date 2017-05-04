Shehu Sani’s certificate not forged – Former Dean, Uzowulu Azubuike
Former Dean of Agricultural Mechanization, Kaduna Polytechnic, Elder Uzowulu Azubuike has dismissed as untrue allegations that Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district forged his school certificates. In an exclusive interview with DAILY POST, Uzowulu who was the first head of department and Dean, School of agricultural mechanization between 1988/89 explained that he personally […]
