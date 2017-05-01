Sheikh Gumi to Emir Sanusi: Don’t westernise our women
Wants traditional institutions phased out KADUNA based Islamic leader, Shiekh Ahmad Gumi, son of late Islamic scholar, Shiekh Mohammed Abubakar Gumi has hit hard on Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusill over the former’s consistent comment on social problems associated with Islamic religion, saying the Emir should stop westernising Muslim women. The Sheikh also urged […]
The post Sheikh Gumi to Emir Sanusi: Don’t westernise our women appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!