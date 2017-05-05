Sheikh Jafar’s murder: Shekarau petitions IG over Goje’s document

FORMER Kano State Governor Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau yesterday petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, over the document allegedly found in Senator Danjuma Goje’s Abuja home during a raid by the police.

Shekarau is threatening to take a legal action over his alleged involvement in the assassination of a Kano Islamic cleric, Sheikh Jafar Mahmoud Adams, as purportedly contained in one of the documents seized in the residence of the former Gombe governor.

In the petition entitled: “Protest over linking me to a document purported to have been found at Senator Goje’s residence”, dated May 3 and addressed to the IG, Shekarau demanded that the said document be made public by the police.

Shekarau said: “I urge you (IGP) to recognise the need for the urgent handling of this matter to speedily exonerate me of any complicity, and to douse tension from within our admirers and the general public.

“Failure to do this within two weeks of the receipt of this letter may compel me to initiate appropriate legal action, to enforce my fundamental human right, as provided for in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Shekarau insisted that the claims linking him to the murder of Sheikh Jafa’ar was a ploy to tarnish his image and drag his personality to the mud.

He also urged the police to investigate the source of the document and ascertain if it tallies with the trending in the social media.

The petition reads: “On Thursday, April 27, 2017, Nigerians woke up to the news published in the Punch newspaper that among the documents discovered by the Nigeria Police at Distinguished Senator Danjuma Goje’s residence at Maitama, Abuja, was ‘a file containing write-ups on how Governor Shekarau plotted the assassination of Sheikh Jafaru.’ Coming through the Nigeria Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, the news was also monitored in a recorded video interview shared in various social media platforms.

”I am constrained to say, this disclosure amounts to defamation of character, capable of tarnishing my image and pitching the sensibilities of the public against me.

“In view of this, I request your good offices to take further action than just mere mention of the discovery of the incriminating document at Senator Goje’s residence.

“I would appreciate it if you address the issue by:

Commencing an immediate thorough investigation on the content of said write up recovered at Senator Danjuma Goje’s residence.

Making available to me and the general public the contents of the write-up on my alleged involvement in the assassination of the Sheikh, in the spirit of justice and fair-play.

Cross-checking your office records to determine whether or not the recovered document from Senator Goje is different from the widely circulated one in 2009, which your office investigated under IGP Hafiz Ringim and on which the then PPRO, ACP Emmanuel Ojukwu kept the public informed on the investigations of the police on the matter.”

