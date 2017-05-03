Shekarau asks police to investigate ‘document’ linking him to murder of Sheik Jaafar
Mr. Shekarau also demanded that the police should make their findings public or face legal action.
The post Shekarau asks police to investigate ‘document’ linking him to murder of Sheik Jaafar appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!