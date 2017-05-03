Shekarau threatens to sue police over murder accusation

A former Kano state Governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau has given the Nigerian Police Force two weeks ultimatum to clear his name of any complicity in the murder of late Sheikh Ja’afar Mahmud Adam or face legal action. This is contained in a petition he signed and forwarded to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris. […]

