Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shekarau threatens to sue police over murder accusation

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A former Kano state Governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau has given the Nigerian Police Force two weeks ultimatum to clear his name of any complicity in the murder of late Sheikh Ja’afar Mahmud Adam or face legal action. This is contained in a petition he signed and forwarded to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris. […]

Shekarau threatens to sue police over murder accusation

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.