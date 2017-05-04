Pages Navigation Menu

Shekau alive and well – Ahmed Salkida releases Boko Haram leader’s image

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, has released a video rubbishing reports that he was injured in a recent air strike. This was revealed by a journalist close the sect leadership, Ahmad Salkida, who released a screenshot from the clip. The Nigerian Air Force had claimed that it injured Shekau during a recent air Strike. According […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

