Shekau ‘threatens’ to Bomb Abuja, Says War Against FG Still On

Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram insurgent group, has threatened to bomb Abuja, Ahmad Salkida, a journalist privy to a yet to be released video, has said.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Salkida said Shuaibu Moni, one of the Boko Haram commanders swapped with Chibok schoolgirls was the one who issued the threat in the video.

Salkida quoted Moni as saying more than five Boko Haram commanders were exchanged for the 82 freed Chibok girls.

Moni reportedly said there is no chance of reaching a peace agreement with the federal government.

“Developing story: Abubakar Shekau has just released a video on Chibok girls that were recently swapped with his fighters,” Salkida wrote on twitter.

“I will tweet the highlights of the video, yet to be uploaded on YouTube, in a moment.

“The video has Shuaibu Moni, one of the swapped BH commanders issuing threats to Nigerian authorities and its president.

“The commander, in the video, declared that it is not true that only five commanders were released, warning of imminent bombing of Abuja.

“He further said that there’s been no ‘sulhu’ dialogue with govt and there won’t be. Only war is between us, he declared.”

