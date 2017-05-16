Pages Navigation Menu

Shell loses N3.34bn to oil theft, vandalism in 2016- official

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Mr Osagie Okunbor, Country Chair of Shell Companies in Nigeria, on Tuesday said that Shell Petroleum Development Company Joint Venture (SPDC JV) might have lost N3.34 billion to crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in 2016 alone. Okunbor announced this on the side-line on a review of Shell operations in Nigeria for 2016 while presenting the 2017 Shell Nigeria briefing notes in Lagos.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

