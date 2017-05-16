Shell loses N3.34bn to oil theft, vandalism in 2016- official

Mr Osagie Okunbor, Country Chair of Shell Companies in Nigeria, on Tuesday said that Shell Petroleum Development Company Joint Venture (SPDC JV) might have lost N3.34 billion to crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in 2016 alone. Okunbor announced this on the side-line on a review of Shell operations in Nigeria for 2016 while presenting the 2017 Shell Nigeria briefing notes in Lagos.

