Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shell pays $29bn to FG in revenue – Nigeria Today

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian

Shell pays $29bn to FG in revenue
Nigeria Today
The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) operated Joint Venture (JV) says it contributed $29 billion to the Nigerian government between 2012 and 2016. Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria (SCiN), Mr. Osagie Okunbor, gave …
Government receives N11tr from SPDC JVs in four yearsGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.