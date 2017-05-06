Shenzhen landslide: Officials jailed for negligence – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Shenzhen landslide: Officials jailed for negligence
BBC News
Forty-five people have been sentenced for their part in a landslide in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen that killed 73 people in 2015. Piles of waste soil and construction materials suddenly collapsed, engulfing a nearby district. The manager of …
20 sentenced to prison for deadly 2015 China landslide
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!