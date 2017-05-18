Sheraton Golf Challenge set for this weekend

Sheraton Kampala Hotel has announced the return of the Sheraton Golf Challenge, their traditional Golf tournament that takes place in the Sheraton Gardens, happening this weekend on Saturday, May 20.

This year’s theme is celebrating the heritage of Uganda as Sheraton Kampala Hotel formerly known as Apolo Hotel celebrates its Golden Jubilee.

“Sheraton is very passionate about sports as we have done in the past. We have participated in very many sports events, hosted guests form some of the most sought after sports events like the recently concluded IAAF World Cross Country Championships and partnered with Uganda Golf Union to sponsor various corporate and professional competitions . This mini golf tournament is to enable us break from our hectic schedule and have fun as we play golf with our associates and partners. This year we have brought on board three major partners and that is Nile Breweries, DSTV and Pepsi. We believe this partnership will be very fruitful and we also hope to work more together even on other projects,” explained Mr. Jean Philippe Bittencourt, the General Manager of Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

On Saturday, the tournament will start with players being treated to a light breakfast to get them nourished for the days activities then followed with a tee off from 7.30am.

There will also be a Club House with all day snacks and beverage from Sheraton, Nile Breweries and Pepsi.

The tournament will be crowned with a prize giving ceremony at the Lion Center Terrace in the evening where the best female and best male golfers will be rewarded with prizes from categories with prizes from our partners as Michael Kitanda serenades the evening with soft jazz ballads.

