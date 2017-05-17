Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sheriff condemns Makarfi’s election platform directive to PDP members

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, has condemned the directive to state chapters to choose platforms for members contesting imminent elections across the country. National Caretaker Committee of the party had in a statement on Tuesday said that states’ chapters of PDP were free to cosider platforms appropriate for members…

The post Sheriff condemns Makarfi’s election platform directive to PDP members appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.