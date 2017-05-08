Sheriff-led PDP cautions members against Makarfi’s plot to register new party

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

LAGOS— The Senator Ali Modu Sheriff-led Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has charged party members not to be confused by plans by some party members to register a new political party, dismissing those behind the plan as dissidents who reaped from the culture of impunity.

Reacting to reports that the mainstream of the party in the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led faction had registered Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance, APDA, as a new political vehicle, the Sheriff-led PDP called on party members to remain steadfast, saying the party leadership was continuing in its efforts to forge unity across the board.

The statement issued by party spokesman, Mr. Bernard Mikko, read in part: “Those parading themselves as PDP stalwarts or stakeholders itching to form new political associations are in fact military apologists and nomadic political activists with no genuine political credential looking for a political window to position themselves for economic settlement or advantage.

“We, therefore, call on all PDP faithful to remain resolute as the leadership of our party is committed to eliminating all forms of lawlessness and impunity perpetrated by these gang members who are now trying to confuse our teeming supporters. If these dissidents are confused, we appeal to our members not to pay any meaningful attention to them or also get confused.”

“The tap root of our party, the Peoples Democratic Party is at the grassroots, the wards and not in the hotel lobbies in the metropolis. These dissidents can not in one breath pursue a course of litigation at the apex court and also fail to align themselves with basic democratic principles by trying to use loud voice to cover up weak points to justify their actions. They are frustrated because they have failed to manipulate the political process to generate their desired selfish result or advantage.

“We hereby assure PDP loyalists, members, and committed stakeholders to remain resolute as the National Chairman, Sen Ali Modu Sheriff is already succeeding in bringing the party to the glorious days that gave hope and confidence to the electorate and ensured our electoral success for sixteen years.”

The post Sheriff-led PDP cautions members against Makarfi’s plot to register new party appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

