Sheriff slams Okowa over impeachment of Delta Speaker

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

NATIONAL Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff yesterday lampooned Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over the impeachment of the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Monday Igbuya. The Speaker was impeached by his colleagues over alleged financial high handedness and misappropriation of funds. He was also suspended for three months […]

