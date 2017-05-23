Pages Navigation Menu

Sheriff’s coconspirators, PDP defectors will regret their actions – Oguntuase

DEFECTORS from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and fifth columnists within the party have been warned to retrace their steps or regret their actions in future. The PDP factional chairman in Ekiti State, Barrister Gboyega Oguntuase made the remark in Ado Ekiti yesterday, saying those defecting to other parties and also joining hands with the […]

