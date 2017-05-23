Sheriff’s coconspirators, PDP defectors will regret their actions – Oguntuase

DEFECTORS from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and fifth columnists within the party have been warned to retrace their steps or regret their actions in future. The PDP factional chairman in Ekiti State, Barrister Gboyega Oguntuase made the remark in Ado Ekiti yesterday, saying those defecting to other parties and also joining hands with the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

