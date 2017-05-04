She’s Out For Real! Watch A Battered Mercy Aigbe Pack Out Of Her Matrimonial Home | VIDEO
It’s been unclear what the real situation is between Mercy Aigbe and her man as both parties have not come out all clear but this puts an end to the controversy. Here’s the video of the moment mercy Aigbe left her husband’s house. See screenshots from the video below. Source: Youtube
The post She's Out For Real! Watch A Battered Mercy Aigbe Pack Out Of Her Matrimonial Home | VIDEO appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
