Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

She’s Out For Real! Watch A Battered Mercy Aigbe Pack Out Of Her Matrimonial Home | VIDEO

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

It’s been unclear what the real situation is between Mercy Aigbe and her man as both parties have not come out all clear but this puts an end to the controversy. Here’s the video of the moment mercy Aigbe left her husband’s house. See screenshots from the video below. Source: Youtube

The post She’s Out For Real! Watch A Battered Mercy Aigbe Pack Out Of Her Matrimonial Home | VIDEO appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.