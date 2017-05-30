Shettima orders arrest over IDPs food diversion

By Ndahi Marama

MAIDUGURI—Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, yesterday, ordered the arrest of hoodlums that allegedly diverted Ramadan food items meant for internally-displaced persons, IDPs, in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere council of the state.

Shettima gave the orders to the police, while flagging off the distribution of 2,250 bags and tins of rice, sugar and tomato pastes at the Lamusila Primary School premises.

He said the arrest order had become inevitable, as 50 percent of distributed relief food items to displaced persons were either snatched or diverted at the distribution centres and affected wards of councils.

The governor took time to supervise the distribution for over three hours, before departing for the Government House by 3.30p.m.

Speaking on import of the distribution of Ramadan food items, Chairman of the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Ahmed Satomi, disclosed that 134,000 metric tons of relief food items were distributed to 1.9 million people in the two council areas, who are hosting displaced persons from the 22 councils affected by Boko Haram insurgency.

