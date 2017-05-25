Pages Navigation Menu

Ships and Ports Maritime Football Cup: Navy sets up final clash with Customs

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The Nigerian Navy football team has set up a final encounter with the Nigeria Customs Service of Lagos in the ongoing Ships and Ports Maritime Football Cup competition in Lagos. The Navy sailed to the final after a 2-1 defeat of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday at the Astro Turf pitch of the National […]

