Shittu to lead talks at Marketing Edge Summit

Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communications, has confirmed his participation at the upcoming Marketing Edge Summit. He will be keynote speaker and special guest of honour at the event scheduled to hold June 16. The minister says he is excited and willing to be a part of the yearly event especially given the theme of this year’s…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Shittu to lead talks at Marketing Edge Summit appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

