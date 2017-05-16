Shock as Imam, wife, 4 children butchered in Ijebu-Ode

A Muslim cleric, Sheik Yusuf Amzat-Salam, 35, his wife and four children were killed by hoodlums suspected to be herdsmen in the early hours of Tuesday in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun.

The incident occurred at Atiba area of Odogbolu Local Government Area.

The eldest child, a girl, was aged 11, followed by her twin brothers, aged 8 and the last female child, aged 2.

All the victims had since been buried according to Muslim rites amid wailing.

The attackers, whose motive could not be ascertained, butchered the entire household with machetes.

The victims were discovered in the pool of their blood when school bus came to pick the children.

A close family friend, Mr Yusuf Oludaisi, described the act as dastardly and wicked, wondering what the victim must have done to warrant such treatment.

“He was someone whom we grew up together. I have known him for 30 years to be humble and kind to everyone who came across his path.

“It’s really sad because this was someone you will never see quarrelling or being disrespectful”, said Oludaisi.

The younger brother of the victim, Alfa Ishaaq Amzat-Salam, however, said he would leave the matter for God to judge.

“I leave those who perpetrated such evil into God’s hands for He alone will judge them. The deed cannot be undone.

“I will always remember my brother forever for his loving kindness as he was a shining light to us all”, said Ishaaq.

Ex-Senator Gbenga Kaka (Ogun East), who was at the burial of the victims, described the incident as very sad.

“I am a close friend to the father of the victim and when I heard what happened, I was in bitter shock.

“It is unimaginable what these people did and it brings much sadness to my heart. I don’t even have the words to describe it”, said Kaka.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in Ogun, Bimbola Oyeyemi, said the command was aware of the incident.

“We are already doing all to investigate and apprehend the culprit”, he said.

Sympathisers described the cleric as a peace-loving, humble and caring individual.

The post Shock as Imam, wife, 4 children butchered in Ijebu-Ode appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

