Shock as O.A.U Student Final Year Student Stabbed to Death.

A Theatre Arts student of O.A.U, identified as Ayoola Ayorinde aka AYbillion was on Wednesday stabbed to death while heading home from campus.

The father of a 4-month-old child was planning to submit his final year project when the incident occured.

He was walking home with his brother, because he stayed off campus. His brother was walking some few steps away from him as he was pressing his phone, when two men came with a bike and stab him right on the chest and zoomed off.

He removed the knife and tried chasing them, but he couldn’t go far. He fell and was rushed to the hospital, the place was stitched, he struggled for another 4 hours, but later died.