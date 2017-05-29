Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shocking as newborn baby girl walks few minutes after birth [VIDEO]

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A newborn baby girl has been spotted “walking” few minutes shortly after birth. A viral video shows the incredible moment as the newborn baby shocks nurses by appearing to walk just minutes after she was born. According to The Sun UK, the baby was born at a hospital in Brazil. The video, which was uploaded […]

Shocking as newborn baby girl walks few minutes after birth [VIDEO]

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.