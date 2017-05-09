Pages Navigation Menu

Shocking! Corpse Inside Casket Refuses To Be Buried, Takes Villagers To The House Of It’s Killer (Photos/Video)

Posted on May 9, 2017

This is quite scary… A video footage which is trending online reportedly shows a corpse refused to be buried as the coffin allegedly took the villagers to a house where the “person behind the death of the deceased” resides…

The footage which was posted on Facebook yesterday has garnered nearly 50,000 views with many online users left shocked over the incident…

Watch Video Below

