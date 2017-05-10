Shocking moment moped thieves grab man’s mobile phone as he walks along pavement (Photos/Video)

A pair of moped thieves snatched a businessman’s mobile phone in the Square Mile.

The smartly dressed man is walking through the centre of London in broad daylight when the thieves pulls up alongside him and snatch his phone.

Watch video after the cut…



Shocking moment moped thieves grab City businessman’s mobile phone as he walks along pavement in the Square Mile A post shared by #LailasBlog (@lailasblog) on May 10, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

