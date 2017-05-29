Pages Navigation Menu

Shocking: See what a teacher intends to do with finger nails of her pupils

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested two teachers in Ondo State for collecting the fingernails and blood samples of two pupils in a very suspicious manner. According to the statement released by the Police, the teachers identified as Sola Kalejaiye and Blessing Omowera collected the samples with the intent of using them for rituals.  The state …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

