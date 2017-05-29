Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shocking: Slot driver runs away with goods worth N4,654,224

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

One of the drivers of the popular Nigerian phone retail outlet, Slot Nigeria Limited, has been arrested by the operatives of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command over the diversion of N5.95 million worth of laptops, mobile phones and its accessories, just as it assisted in the recovery of N4,654,224 worth of …

The post Shocking: Slot driver runs away with goods worth N4,654,224 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.