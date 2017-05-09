Shonhe’s prediction on coalition election loss exposes Tsvangirai – Chronicle
|
Chronicle
|
Shonhe's prediction on coalition election loss exposes Tsvangirai
Chronicle
PREDICTIONS by former MDC-T top official, Dr Toendepi Shonhe, that the so-called grand coalition will suffer defeat in the 2018 elections flies in the face of MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai who last week threatened that he would not accept the poll …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!