Shs5bn needed for Karuma, Isimba audit

The Auditor General John Muwanga has demanded for Shs5billion to carry out a specialized audit on the quality of construction of Uganda’s multibillion hydropower projects; Karuma and Isimba in the next financial year 2017/2018. Muwanga told Parliament’s finance committee that his office was tasked with conducting an audit on the two projects due to the mismanagement they are entangled in.

The 600MW Karuma and 183MW Isimba have been in the spotlight since early 2016 when a whistleblower exposed the level of negligence that the two projects had been subjected to. The expose resulted into suspension of top officials at the ministry of energy and the eventual sacking of longtime permanent secretary Kabagambe Kaliisa. MPs on the committee decried the amount needed for the audit. The ministry of finance has not yet availed funds for the exercise.

