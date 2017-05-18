Shun cultism, Okowa tells Delta students

By Kelechukwu Iruoma

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has enjoined school children and youths in the state to remain focused on their studies and avoid getting involved in any act that could lead them into crime.

The governor gave the charge at the ongoing sensitization programme embarked upon by the state government through the office of the Directorate of Orientation, held at the Ethiope East Local Government headquarters, Isiokolo, Delta State.

The governor, represented on the occasion by former senator representing Delta Central at the National Assembly Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, commended the office of orientation for the programme saying that his administration was out to ensure total elimination of cultism and other social vices in schools.

He described cultism, especially in schools, as worrisome and called on parents to always show interest in their children and wards so as to educate them on the dangers of cultism.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Development who is also a Director in the office of Orientation, Hon. Innocent Esewezie paid glowing tribute to the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the support towards the exercise saying that the zeal to stamp out cultism in the state through the office of Orientation has been ongoing.

The post Shun cultism, Okowa tells Delta students appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

