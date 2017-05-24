Shun destructive politics – Onyeama

By Chioma Nwafor

A presidential candidate for the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Engineer Emeka Onyeama has appealed to all stake holders seeking elective offices in the June 13 Zonal elections to shun destructive politics.

He observed that some people had engaged in a campaign of calumny against his person because he has expressed an ambition to seek a second term as President of the NCF, and wondered why election into offices had become a do or die affair.

He defended his decision to return for a second term, saying, “we have managed to reinstate cricket in the National Schools Sports curriculum which has seen students participate in the last two schools sports festivals.

“We have also succeeded in getting cricket back to NUGA, which is another platform we are holding strongly.”

Continuing, the former NCF boss said his regime also recalled that at the 2016 Youth Games in Ilorin, cricket was the only team sport that featured at the Games, adding that the achievements were not recorded by accident but “as a result of a well orchestrated plan and the board’s determination to rewrite the story of cricket across the West African sub region.”

If given another opportunity, Onyeama said, “with the tremendous popularity cricket has attained now coupled with mass participation at the grassroots level, we are going to focus on how to replicate this at the national level.”

