Siblings land in court over scuffle with police officer

Two siblings, Patrick Asemokhne, 24, and Rebecca Asemokhne, 21, on Monday appeared in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly slapping a police officer on duty and tearing his uniform.

The duo, of no fixed address, are also accused of dispossessing the officer of some of his valuables.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count-charge of affray, assault and stealing brought against them.

The prosecutor, Insp. Romanus Unuigbe, told the court that the duo committed the offences on May 4, at Kiniun-Ifa Street, Ifako, in Gbagada, Lagos.

He said that the siblings got into a fight with one Iyoha Ohireme, a police officer on duty, who waved them down on a commercial motorcycle.

Unuigbe said the duo, in the scuffle with the police officer, slapped him on the face, tore his uniform and dispossessed him of valuables worth N205,000.

According to Unuigbe, the offences contravene Sections 54, 172 and 258 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr P.A. Ojo, granted the accused bail in the sum of N250,000 each, with two responsible sureties each in like sum.

He said that one of the sureties must be from the father’s side, and adjourned the case until June 26, for trial.

