Sick GoPro Video Shows What It Looks Like To BMX Cape Town’s Most Iconic Spots

Back in April of last year we showed you a video by Chris Rogers, a local lad who was making some pretty sick videos together with GoPro.

That video asked you to follow him around the world on his travels (HERE), but it’s what he’s been getting up to in the Mother City that we’re looking at now.

Here’s what Chris had to say about the video below:

GoPro BMX through Cape Town South Africa with local BMX rider Murray Loubser! I spent the day filming with Murray hitting all the iconic spots around Cape Town as he got creative on his whip. Nothing like shredding in the world’s most beautiful city!

Right chaps, get to it:

[source:youtube]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

