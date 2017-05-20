Sick student burned beyond recognition, dies in Bar Kowino dormitory fire – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Sick student burned beyond recognition, dies in Bar Kowino dormitory fire
The Star, Kenya
A student died after Bar Kowino secondary school dormitory caught fire on Friday, May 19, 2017. /LAMECK BARAZA. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. A form three student was burned beyond recognition on Friday after a boys' dormitory …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
