Sierra Leone demands more for its giant bling bling – Hindustan Times
|
Hindustan Times
|
Sierra Leone demands more for its giant bling bling
Hindustan Times
Going… going.. not quite gone. This is one of the world's largest diamonds, discovered by a Christian pastor in eastern Sierra Leone's Kono. But an auction for its sale in Freetown has failed after the government rejected the winning offer. Five bids …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!