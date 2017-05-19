SIFAX boss wants scanning service concession

By Godfrey Bivbere

EXECUTIVE Director of SIFAX Haulage and Logistics Limited, a subsidiary of Sifax Group, Major Henry Ajetunmobi (Rted), has called on the Federal Government to concession the scanning service at the nation’s port for efficient and effective cargo clearance.

The scanning service is currently being handled by the Nigerian Customs Service, NCS.

A statement made available to Vanguard by Muyiwa Akande, Corporate Affairs Manager of Sifax Group, quoted Ajetunmobi to have stressed that there was need for the government to deepen the involvement of the private sector in the country’s transportation industry in order to improve the level of efficiency in the sector.

While speaking at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce’s Advocacy Roundtable with the theme, “The Role of Concessions in Fixing the Transportation Sector”, the Sifax boss pointed out that concessioning remains the most practicable options available to the Federal Government in its bid to address the debilitating infrastruc-tural challenge in the industry.

According to him, “the current economic reality makes it clear to all that the Federal Government cannot solely address the infrastructural deficit in the country’s transportation sector. This deficit has negatively affected service delivery and ultimately, its contribution to the economy. This is the right time for the government to concession critical infrastructure in the sector, especially at the seaports.

“Of utmost importance is the scanning service. Most scanners at the ports are either completely broken down or functioning well below installed capacity. This situation has subjected the Nigerian Customs Service and other agencies to a hundred percent examination of cargoes, which does only wastes time but also more favourable to the smugglers, too. We have waited anxiously for the scanners and it is not forthcoming. I want the government to consider concessioning the scanning service to investors as this will really make the port reform system more efficient”, he said.

The post SIFAX boss wants scanning service concession appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

