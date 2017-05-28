Signs your relationship has no future

Relationships are often happy at the beginning, but over time they can become negative without you realizing. All relationships require effort and hard work, and without these things you may notice that you feel unhappy and under-appreciated.

If despite the amazing chemistry between you and your partner share and the regular declarations of love you have made, you are not quite sure of your future together, it may be time to find out where your relationship is heading. If you are not sure your partner is ready to go through life with you, it may be time for a goodbye.

Do you wonder if you are in the right relationship? Are you confused about the direction of your relationship? Here are signs that your relationship may not last.

Your partner can’t accept you for who you are

Everyone has positive and negative traits, and a good partner will accept you and all of your flaws. Your partner doesn’t have to enjoy watching your favourite show with you, but he/she should accept that you enjoy it and leave you to it without judgment. If your partner doesn’t like more important things like the way you dress or your career, it is time for you to leave. Being unable to accept one another for who you are is one of the biggest indicators that the relationship won’t work out.

You can’t accept your partner for who they are

Accepting each other works both ways. If your partner loves you for who you are then you should be able to offer the same to your partner. Ask yourself this; if there are things your partner does that you hate or cannot come to terms with, why are you with him/her? If you can’t stand the person you are dating now, how will you stand him/her when you both eventually get married?

You struggle to handle each other during the hard times

Relationships come with intimacy, happiness and laughter, but they also come with stress, bad moods and hardship. Of course you will love your partner when he/she is happy and relaxed, but do you feel the same way about him/her when he/she is irritated? In a relationship you should support each other during hard times, not push each other away. If you put up with your partner only during good times, it may be time to let him/her go so that he/she can find someone who to be with through the good and the bad times.

Your needs are not being met by your partner

Your partner cannot do everything for you. For instance, it is demanding and clingy to insist he/she talks to you every hour of the day. However, it is important that he/she meets your needs in the relationship department. He/she should be able to cheer you up after a tough day, and provide you with love and support. If he/she can’t give you these things the relationship will deteriorate.

You are not at the same place mentally

If you are ready to get married and settle down and your partner wants to travel alone for a few years, you may start to encounter problems. If you realize your relationship is becoming serious, it is useful to sit down and talk about both of your plans for the future. It isn’t anyone’s fault if you have different interests, but you both deserve to know if you are not in the same boat.

You put work into the relationship but your partner does not

Relationships are what you put into them. Both partners need to give and take, and sometimes one partner may give more or take more. This can cause a problem as you should both be putting an equal amount of effort into the relationship. If one of you doesn’t care enough to meet the other halfway, it could be a sign that the relationship has become unhealthy and negative.

You struggle to trust each other

Both you and your partner should trust each other implicitly. If your partner has given you a reason to distrust him/her, you can either forgive him/her and walk away and heal. The worst decision you can make is choosing to stay when you don’t trust. If you find yourself checking your partner’s phone when he/she leaves the room, breaking up and moving on may be the best option for both of you.

The future is bleak

Does your partner talk about long-term plans that don’t involve you? Perhaps it’s a different city that he/she plans to live in, a job in another company, or even travelling abroad. You start wondering whether you missed a conversation or weren’t paying attention when these plans were originally suggested. When you try to include yourself in the plans, you are not exactly given a warm welcome. If you have to question your partner’s intentions for the future without a clear response, it is sign your relationship is going nowhere. You are not in their future plans, so why continue wasting your time?

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

