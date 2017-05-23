Pages Navigation Menu

SIIFZ applauds FG over oil and gas logistics services policy review

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

FOLLOWING Federal government’s recent approval of a policy review in the nation’s oil and gas logistics services sector, Snake Island Integrated Free Zone SIIFZ has applauded the bold step taken by Federal Government to create a levelplaying ground in the industry. SIIFZ, one of Nigeria’s free zones operators, described the policy review as a catalyst […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

