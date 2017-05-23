SIIFZ applauds FG over oil and gas logistics services policy review

FOLLOWING Federal government’s recent approval of a policy review in the nation’s oil and gas logistics services sector, Snake Island Integrated Free Zone SIIFZ has applauded the bold step taken by Federal Government to create a levelplaying ground in the industry. SIIFZ, one of Nigeria’s free zones operators, described the policy review as a catalyst […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

