Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Simi Looks Elegant In Stunning New Photos.

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

It looks like Simi has revamped her style and we are totally loving it! She looks so peng in these new make-up photos that has garnered thousands of likes on her social media page. Looking at the photos, you can tell why they have gained so much likes! She’s so stunning! See another photo below: …

The post Simi Looks Elegant In Stunning New Photos. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.