Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Singer Davido’s third baby-mama resurfaces, challenges him for DNA test

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer and son of a billionaire father, David Adeleke simply called ‘Davido’ should be bracing up for a third child from another woman. The “IF” crooner has been linked with a third ‘baby-mama’. Davido welcomed his second daughter, Hailey, in America few days ago from his second baby-mama, Amanda. However, a particular lady, Ayomide …

The post Singer Davido’s third baby-mama resurfaces, challenges him for DNA test appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.