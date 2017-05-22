Pages Navigation Menu

Singer Dencia makes a Bold Statement at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Singer Dencia attended the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada and her outfit for the event has caused quite the stir on social media. For the event, Dencia opted for a bold look with geometric details. See the outfit below. Embed from Getty Images Embed from […]

