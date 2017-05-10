Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Singer Dencia Opens Up On Domestic Violence In Nigeria’s Entertainment Industry – See Photos

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Given the recent rise in cases of domestic violence in Nigeria’s entertainment industry and Nigeria at large, people are beginning to speak up to condemn the act. We have also seen many celebrities speak out on the issue, Latest to do so is Dencia. The singer while on rant, wonder why women make excuses for …

The post Singer Dencia Opens Up On Domestic Violence In Nigeria’s Entertainment Industry – See Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.