Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Singer ‘LAX’ Reveals All He Learnt From Wizkid’s Starboy Label

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Singer, Damilola Afolabi, better known as LAX has credited his mentor, Wizkid, for the proper education he gained while he was contracted to his Starboy music label. LAX described his time with the Starboy label as a schooling period where he was able to learn how to make a business out of his music and …

The post Singer ‘LAX’ Reveals All He Learnt From Wizkid’s Starboy Label appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.