Sisulu asks forgiveness over Polokwane factional battles

News24

Johannesburg – ANC presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu has apologised to the Liliesleaf Farm branch of the party for her part in the factional battles leading up to the Polokwane elective conference in 2007. In her speech on organisational unity on …

Liliesleaf ANC branch endorses Sisulu as Presidential candidate South African Broadcasting Corporation



all 5 news articles »